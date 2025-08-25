Canzone said Monday that he received a cortisone shot in his left wrist a few days ago, which has helped his recovery. Though he'll be held out of the starting nine for a sixth straight contest, the left-handed-hitting Canzone's absence may have more to do with the fact that the Mariners are facing a lefty starter (JP Sears) rather than because of any lingering concern about the health of his wrist. Canzone has slashed .286\/.379\/.388 with one home run and five RBI in 58 plate appearances since Aug. 1.