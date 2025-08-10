Smith had started at first base or designated hitter in seven of the Giants' previous nine games, but he'll likely see a downturn in playing time moving forward with Wilmer Flores (hamstring) making his return to the starting nine Sunday after he hadn't been included in the lineup in more than a week. The Giants are likely to lean on a combination of Rafael Devers and Flores at first base and designated hitter more often than not, though the left-handed-hitting Smith could replace the right-handed-hitting Flores against some right-handed pitchers.