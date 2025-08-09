Baldwin started at DH in the matinee before moving behind the plate for the nightcap. He was productive in both contests, driving in two runs in Game 1 and three more in Game 2. The first-year backstop has a pair of five-RBI performances across his past three games to go along with his six-RBI effort July 21 against San Francisco. He continues to be a strong contender for NL Rookie of the Year honors with a .289\/.357\/.477 slash line, 13 homers, 31 runs and 51 RBI over 86 contests on the campaign.