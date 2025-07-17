Drew Avans News: Outrighted to Nashville

Avans cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville.

Avans gave up his 40-man roster spot Sunday following Blake Perkins' return from the IL, but the former will officially stick with the organization after passing through waivers. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone just 2-for-17 in the big leagues this season but owns a .749 OPS through 106 plate appearances with the Sounds.