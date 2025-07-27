Drew Millas News: Three-hit performance
Millas went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Millas didn't drive in a run during the Nationals' blowout win, but he did notch his first three-hit game of the 2025 season. The catcher entered Saturday hitting 3-for-14 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI over seven games. His recent opportunity at the big league level has come primarily due to Keibert Ruiz (concussion) being sidelined.
