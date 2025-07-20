Drew Pomeranz News: Allows three more runs Sunday

Pomeranz allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while retiring only one batter in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.

While fellow reliever Ryan Pressly was charged with the loss after allowing a go-ahead, two-run home run to Wilyer Abreu in the seventh inning, Pomeranz struggled to keep the Cubs within striking distance when he came on in the eighth. The lefty started his season by rattling off 26 straight appearances without allowing any earned runs, but he's now allowed five earned runs across his last three innings of work. Pomeranz still has a sparkling 1.71 ERA overall, though he is showing some signs of regression lately.