Drew Rasmussen News: Takes loss in short outing

Rasmussen (1-3) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Rasmussen was not very effective Tuesday, but all the damage against him came during the second inning. He gave up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber followed by Alec Bohm's two-run homer. Rasmussen completed at least five innings in each of his first six starts but has yet to finish six frames in any outing this year. Despite some recent shakiness (10 earned runs over his last 14.1 innings), he still owns a 3.09 ERA with a 32:9 K:BB through 35 innings. Rasmussen is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Brewers this weekend.