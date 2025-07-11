Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 15-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible rain delay/postponement in NYM @ KC and SEA @ DET. Proceed with caution!

It's not often that we have every team on the main slate, so there's a lot to decipher through tonight. We have three elite pitching options at the top, with my preference being Joe Ryan. The Pirates have been held under four runs in six straight games, and Ryan is averaging 21.7 DK points across his last six starts.

We've also highlighted Chase Burns, Gavin Williams and Lance McCullers in our optimizer. Burns has the best matchup of the group against a strikeout heavy Rockies squad and is our top point-per-dollar option. Williams also gets a good matchup against the White Sox and is coming off six shutout innings against the Tigers.

DL Hall will be the opener for the Brewers with Quinn Priester working in bulk relief, and we expect him to see a typical starter's workload. Meanwhile, Drew Rasmussen will continue to open for Joe Boyle, although Boyle carries more risk than Priester. Note that Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb and Edward Cabrera rank well in the metrics