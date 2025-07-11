Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 15-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible rain delay/postponement in NYM @ KC and SEA @ DET. Proceed with caution!
It's not often that we have every team on the main slate, so there's a lot to decipher through tonight. We have three elite pitching options at the top, with my preference being Joe Ryan. The Pirates have been held under four runs in six straight games, and Ryan is averaging 21.7 DK points across his last six starts.
We've also highlighted Chase Burns, Gavin Williams and Lance McCullers in our optimizer. Burns has the best matchup of the group against a strikeout heavy Rockies squad and is our top point-per-dollar option. Williams also gets a good matchup against the White Sox and is coming off six shutout innings against the Tigers.
DL Hall will be the opener for the Brewers with Quinn Priester working in bulk relief, and we expect him to see a typical starter's workload. Meanwhile, Drew Rasmussen will continue to open for Joe Boyle, although Boyle carries more risk than Priester. Note that Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb and Edward Cabrera rank well in the metrics
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Tarik Skubal
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Paul Skenes
|2
|4
|6
|14
|Joe Ryan
|3
|8
|4
|8
|Chase Burns
|4
|23
|3
|2
|Logan Webb
|5
|3
|8
|15
|Gavin Williams
|6
|26
|14
|12
|Carlos Rodon
|7
|11
|5
|26
|Luis Castillo
|8
|15
|18
|9
|Max Scherzer
|9
|27
|13
|11
|Edward Cabrera
|10
|14
|9
|6
|Ranger Suarez
|11
|5
|10
|28
|Grant Holmes
|12
|19
|7
|24
|Kodai Senga
|13
|6
|12
|28
|Dustin May
|14
|24
|15
|13
|Lance McCullers
|15
|30
|11
|18
|Quinn Priester
|16
|18
|22
|27
|Dean Kremer
|17
|17
|21
|20
|Ryne Nelson
|18
|9
|16
|1
|Joe Boyle
|19
|1
|1
|3
|Jack Leiter
|20
|21
|20
|25
|Michael Wacha
|21
|16
|24
|23
|Matthew Liberatore
|22
|7
|19
|10
|Mitchell Parker
|23
|25
|27
|19
|German Marquez
|24
|20
|28
|7
|Tyler Anderson
|25
|29
|23
|21
|Jonathan Cannon
|26
|28
|25
|17
|Ryan Bergert
|27
|12
|17
|22
|Hunter Dobbins
|28
|13
|26
|16
|Chris Flexen
|29
|10
|30
|5
|Luis Severino
|30
|22
|29
|29
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Blue Jays
|6.9
|14
|High
|Reds
|6.4
|8
|High
|Brewers
|5.8
|11
|High
|Yankees
|5.8
|7
|High
|Mets
|5.4
|26
|Medium
|Orioles
|5.3
|20
|High
|Tigers
|5.1
|6
|Low
|Angels
|5.0
|27
|Medium
|Phillies
|5.0
|4
|High
|Diamondbacks
|4.9
|23
|High
|Red Sox
|4.9
|1
|Low
|Astros
|4.7
|3
|Medium
|Cardinals
|4.7
|9
|Medium
|Athletics
|4.6
|12
|Medium
|Royals
|4.6
|21
|Low
|Rays
|4.5
|2
|Medium
|Guardians
|4.5
|30
|High
|Giants
|4.3
|25
|Low
|Braves
|4.2
|16
|High
|Rangers
|4.2
|29
|Medium
|Marlins
|4.2
|5
|High
|White Sox
|3.9
|28
|Medium
|Twins
|3.8
|24
|Low
|Cubs
|3.6
|19
|Medium
|Dodgers
|3.6
|10
|Medium
|Padres
|3.4
|22
|Low
|Nationals
|3.1
|18
|Low
|Pirates
|3.0
|17
|Low
|Rockies
|3.0
|13
|Low
|Mariners
|2.3
|15
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Blue Jays vs. RHP Severino (4.45 FIP, 15.1 K%). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Will Wagner, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger Vladimir Guerrero
Guardians vs. RHP Cannon (4.77 FIP, 1.46 WHIP). Key pieces: Carlos Santana, Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo
Brewers vs. LHP Parker (4.57 FIP, 15.6 K%). Key pieces: William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, Joey Ortiz, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich
Braves vs. LHP Liberatore (3.70 ERA, 19.8 K%). Key pieces: Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- TJ Friedl: 2-for-3, 2 HR; .667 BA, 3.333 OPS
- Ketel Marte: 13-for-30, 2 HR; .433 BA, 1.348 OPS
- Vladimir Guerrero: 4-for-12, HR; .333 BA, .968 OPS
- Adolis Garcia: 3-for-10, HR; .300 BA, .964 OPS
- Teoscar Hernandez: 4-for-14, HR; .286 BA, .912 OPS
- Randal Grichuk: 4-for-13, HR; .308 BA, 1.126 OPS
- Mookie Betts: 10-for-31, 2 HR; .323 BA, .944 OPS
- Kyle Tucker: 3-for-11, HR; .273 BA, .970 OPS
- Gavin Lux: 4-for-15, 3 XBH; .267 BA, .922 OPS
- Marcus Semien: 7-for-20, 4 BB; .350 BA, .880 OPS
- Freddie Freeman: 14-for-40, HR; .350 BA, .881 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.