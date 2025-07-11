Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, July 11

Ryan Pohle dives into team stacks and pitchers for Friday's MLB slate, featuring Minnesota's Joe Ryan in a favorable matchup against the Pirates.
July 11, 2025
DFS MLB

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 15-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible rain delay/postponement in NYM @ KC and SEA @ DET. Proceed with caution!

It's not often that we have every team on the main slate, so there's a lot to decipher through tonight. We have three elite pitching options at the top, with my preference being Joe Ryan. The Pirates have been held under four runs in six straight games, and Ryan is averaging 21.7 DK points across his last six starts. 

We've also highlighted Chase Burns, Gavin Williams and Lance McCullers in our optimizer. Burns has the best matchup of the group against a strikeout heavy Rockies squad and is our top point-per-dollar option. Williams also gets a good matchup against the White Sox and is coming off six shutout innings against the Tigers. 

DL Hall will be the opener for the Brewers with Quinn Priester working in bulk relief, and we expect him to see a typical starter's workload. Meanwhile, Drew Rasmussen will continue to open for Joe Boyle, although Boyle carries more risk than Priester. Note that Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb and Edward Cabrera rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Tarik Skubal1224
Paul Skenes24614
Joe Ryan3848
Chase Burns42332
Logan Webb53815
Gavin Williams6261412
Carlos Rodon711526
Luis Castillo815189
Max Scherzer9271311
Edward Cabrera101496
Ranger Suarez1151028
Grant Holmes1219724
Kodai Senga1361228
Dustin May14241513
Lance McCullers15301118
Quinn Priester16182227
Dean Kremer17172120
Ryne Nelson189161
Joe Boyle19113
Jack Leiter20212025
Michael Wacha21162423
Matthew Liberatore2271910
Mitchell Parker23252719
German Marquez2420287
Tyler Anderson25292321
Jonathan Cannon26282517
Ryan Bergert27121722
Hunter Dobbins28132616
Chris Flexen2910305
Luis Severino30222929

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Blue Jays6.914High
Reds6.48High
Brewers5.811High
Yankees5.87High
Mets5.426Medium
Orioles5.320High
Tigers5.16Low
Angels5.027Medium
Phillies5.04High
Diamondbacks4.923High
Red Sox4.91Low
Astros4.73Medium
Cardinals4.79Medium
Athletics4.612Medium
Royals4.621Low
Rays4.52Medium
Guardians4.530High
Giants4.325Low
Braves4.216High
Rangers4.229Medium
Marlins4.25High
White Sox3.928Medium
Twins3.824Low
Cubs3.619Medium
Dodgers3.610Medium
Padres3.422Low
Nationals3.118Low
Pirates3.017Low
Rockies3.013Low
Mariners2.315Low

My primary team stack targets

Blue Jays vs. RHP Severino (4.45 FIP, 15.1 K%). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Will Wagner, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger Vladimir Guerrero

Guardians vs. RHP Cannon (4.77 FIP, 1.46 WHIP). Key pieces: Carlos Santana, Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo

Brewers vs. LHP Parker (4.57 FIP, 15.6 K%). Key pieces: William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, Joey Ortiz, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich

Braves vs. LHP Liberatore (3.70 ERA, 19.8 K%). Key pieces: Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

