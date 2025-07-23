Drew Rasmussen News: Tosses four innings

Rasmussen allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Rasmussen went nine up and nine down to open the game but ran into some trouble in the fourth. He allowed a double, two singles and a walk before a sacrifice fly plated a second run in the inning for the White Sox. Rasmussen exited after tossing 75 pitches, which was his most in an outing since he threw 92 June 19. The team reported before the All-Star break that Rasmussen was expected to handle a typical starter's workload when making his next turn through the rotation, but it seems manager Kevin Cash is still being somewhat cautious with Rasmussen's pitch count. He lines up to toe the rubber again next week on the road versus the Yankees in what should be a two-start week for the right-hander.