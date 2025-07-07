Drew Rasmussen News: Will be used in tandem with Boyle

Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested after Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Twins that he intends to use Rasmussen as an opener in front of bulk reliever Joe Boyle for at least a few more turns through the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Rasmussen was used primarily in relief late in the 2024 campaign upon completing his recovery from a July 2023 internal brace procedure -- the third major elbow surgery of his career -- the Rays moved the right-hander back into the rotation on a full-time basis this season with the aim of limiting him to around 150 innings in 2025. Just over halfway into the campaign, Rasmussen has already compiled 89.1 innings, and despite the fact he's turned in a shiny 2.82 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 18 starts, the Rays will stick to their plan of managing his workload so that he can be available in some capacity through the rest of the regular season and potentially into the playoffs. The Rays took the first step in curtailing Rasmussen's workload Sunday, when he was lifted after allowing one run in two innings before Boyle took over to cover the next five frames. Cash didn't go into specifics regarding how long the Rasmussen/Boyle pairing might be used or if Rasmussen would remain capped at around two innings when he's deployed in a tandem, but the arrangement is undoubtedly a negative development for the 29-year-old from a fantasy standpoint. In addition to not being able to qualify for wins if he regularly pitches fewer than five innings in starts, Rasmussen's impact in the ratio categories would also become more muted with lighter innings counts.