Sommers will join the Tigers for their series against the Royals from Friday through Sunday. The southpaw has pitched in Double-A and Triple-A during 2025. He posted a 1.48 ERA across 24.1 innings pitched with Double-A Erie and has a 3.31 ERA in 32.2 innings with Triple-A Toledo. With Toledo, the 25-year-old also has had a 41:14 K:BB while pitching against left-handed bats often in the 27 games he has played in. Triple-A lefties have batted .151 versus Sommers while righties have hit for .238. A corresponding move is yet to be announced.