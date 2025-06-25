Drew Waters News: Sitting after three straight starts

Waters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Jac Caglianone and Kyle Isbel appear to be locked into near-everyday roles in right field and center field, respectively, but left field still looks to be more of a revolving door for Kansas City. Waters had been included in the lineup in the last three games and started in left field in the most recent two contests, but he'll give way to John Rave on Wednesday. Dating back to the start of June, Waters has slashed just .188/.250/.188 with one stolen base, four runs and one RBI over a stretch of 19 games.