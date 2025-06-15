Drew Waters News: Taking seat Sunday

Waters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Waters is on the bench for the third time in four games and looks to be moving into more of a fourth-outfield role after slashing .167/.219/.167 in 11 contests this month. Mark Canha will spell Waters in left field Sunday, but Nick Loftin -- who is filling in at second base for the banged-up Jonathan India (shoulder) -- could end up being the primary replacement for Waters once India rejoins the lineup.