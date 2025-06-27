Dustin May News: Battles to no-decision
May took a no-decision after throwing four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three, during Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
May battled through his shortest start of the season Friday. Walks were again an issue for the 27-year-old. After three more walks against the Royals, he has now walked 13 batters over his last four starts. It will be interesting to monitor how the right-hander will hold up over the second half of the season. He's already up to over 82 innings on the year, well past his previous career high of 56 innings.
