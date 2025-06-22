Dustin May News: Rattled by homers in loss

May (4-5) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

May got through three scoreless frames before James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. tagged him for back-to-back solo homers in the fourth. Nathaniel Lowe tacked on another solo homer in the sixth, and the Dodgers were unable to provide enough offense to take the righty hurler off the hook. May did manage to notch a quality start -- his second straight and his seventh of the season -- so the end result wasn't a complete disaster. His next matchup is expected to be a road matchup versus Kansas City.