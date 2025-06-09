Dustin May News: Sloppy work in no-decision

May allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

May gave up all six runs within the first three innings. He ended the outing with 89 pitches (48 strikes) but exited with the game tied, sparing him the loss despite not having his best stuff. The four walks were a season high, while the one strikeout matched his season low. May's poor outing put him at a 4.46 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 64:26 K:BB across 66.2 innings over 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants this weekend.