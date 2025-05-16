Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Yields four runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

May (1-4) took the loss Friday versus the Angels, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.

The eight strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, giving him a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster outing. This was May's third straight loss, and he's allowed 10 runs over 17.1 innings in that span, despite a strong 19:5 K:BB. May is at a 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings through eight starts this season. Assuming the Dodgers stick with a six-man rotation next week, he's projected for a road start versus the Mets, though May could be bumped up to start at home versus the Diamondbacks if Matt Sauer or Landon Knack gets moved to the bullpen.

Dustin May
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now