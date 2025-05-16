Dustin May News: Yields four runs Friday
May (1-4) took the loss Friday versus the Angels, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.
The eight strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, giving him a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster outing. This was May's third straight loss, and he's allowed 10 runs over 17.1 innings in that span, despite a strong 19:5 K:BB. May is at a 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings through eight starts this season. Assuming the Dodgers stick with a six-man rotation next week, he's projected for a road start versus the Mets, though May could be bumped up to start at home versus the Diamondbacks if Matt Sauer or Landon Knack gets moved to the bullpen.
