Beavers started in each of the first eight games for the Orioles upon getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 16, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. The Orioles faced all righties during those eight games and are going up against a left-handed opener in Brennan Bernardino on Monday, but the left-handed-hitting Beavers won't necessarily be deployed exclusively as a strong-side platoon player over the final five weeks of the season. Beavers will give up his spot in left field to Dylan Carlson on Monday.