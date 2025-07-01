Menu
Dylan Carlson News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 1, 2025

The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder was demoted over the weekend but will quickly return to the big leagues with Emmanuel Rivera getting designated for assignment. Carlson should serve as Baltimore's No. 4 outfielder, though he may not stick in the majors long since Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is nearing his return from the injured list.

