Dylan Carlson

Dylan Carlson News: On bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Carlson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Though he'll be in danger of fading into a fourth-outfielder role once Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) makes his return from the injured list, Carlson has been a fairly stable presence in the lineup in recent weeks. He'll be on the bench for the series opener versus Texas but had started in eight of the previous 11 games while slashing .367/.367/.500 with a home run and a steal during that stretch.

Dylan Carlson
Baltimore Orioles
