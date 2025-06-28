Menu
Dylan Carlson News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

The Orioles optioned Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Carlson started in four of Baltimore's past seven games but went 2-for-17 at the plate during that span. He's posted a .667 OPS across 115 major-league plate appearances this season and will now get a chance to work on his stroke in the minors. In a corresponding move, infielder Emmanuel Rivera had his contract selected from Norfolk.

