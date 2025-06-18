Dylan Carlson News: Sitting after six straight starts

Carlson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Carlson had made starts in the corner outfield in each of the last six games and went 9-for-21 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three additional runs, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while Baltimore rolls out an outfield of Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano from left to right. Ryan O'Hearn will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter Wednesday, but if he ends up seeing the bulk of his playing time at first base moving forward, the Orioles could cycle a number of players at the DH spot to afford Carlson regular playing time in the outfield.