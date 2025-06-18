Dylan Carlson News: Three hits and a steal

Carlson went 3-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Carlson posted his second three-hit effort over the last week, though he has just one RBI to show for it. He also swiped his second bag of the season, matching his total in 96 games last year. Carlson's hit safely in 16 of his last 20 games, slashing .333/.370/.551 over that span, making it difficult for manager Brandon Hyde to take him out of the lineup.