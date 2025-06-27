Dylan Cease News: Uneven performance in Cincinnati

Cease (3-7) took the loss Friday against the Reds, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out eight.

Cease was able to rack up a whopping 20 whiffs on the evening, but he walked at least three for the fourth time in his last five starts. The 29-year-old right-hander had done a great job of keeping the ball in the yard of late, as he conceded just one home run in his prior six outings to Friday, but he matched a season high with two homers allowed against Cincinnati. Cease will bring a 4.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB over 91.1 innings into his next appearance, which is projected to come on the road against a formidable Phillies lineup.