Dylan Crews Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 12:31pm

The Nationals transferred Crews (oblique) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of left-hander Konnor Pilkington, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Crews' timeline for a return won't be affected by the move, as he's already missed more than 60 days and is close to beginning a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
