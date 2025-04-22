Dylan Crews News: Cracks solo homer against Orioles

Crews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Crews extended the Nationals' lead to six runs in the sixth inning, when he belted a 429-foot solo homer off Dean Kremer. That home run extended Crews' hitting streak to seven games, and over that span he has gone 9-for-27 with three stolen bases, eight runs scored, three home runs and five RBI.