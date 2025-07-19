Dylan Moore News: Logs 10th steal
Moore went 0-for-1 with one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Astros.
Moore's playing time remains sparse, and rightfully so given his woeful work at the plate in limited opportunities. He's gone 2-for-44 over 27 games since the start of June -- his RBI in Saturday's contest was on a groundout that tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. A strong start to the year gave him regular playing time into May, but he's since settled in as a utility player with no clear path into the lineup. Moore is slashing just .208/.268/.387 with 10 steals, nine home runs, 19 RBI and 27 runs scored over 190 plate appearances this season.
