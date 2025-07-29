Lucas will rejoin Toronto for the first time since late May, after he had previously turned in a 5.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 21.2 innings over five appearances (four starts) with the big club prior to being demoted to Triple-A. His results with Buffalo haven't been much better (5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP in 33.2 frames), but Toronto will look for the 28-year-old southpaw to eat some innings in the front end of the twin bill before he likely heads back to Triple-A after the outing. Lucas will be taking the hill on three days' rest after making a three-inning start for Buffalo this past Friday, so the Blue Jays could keep his workload somewhat in check.