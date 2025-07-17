Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Eddy Alvarez headshot

Eddy Alvarez News: Retires from pro sports

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 12:11pm

Alvarez announced his retirement from professional baseball on his Instagram account Thursday.

Alvarez's retirement is actually from all sports, as he is also a former Olympic speedskater. The 35-year-old had been playing at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization, where he put up a .625 OPS in 51 contests. Alvarez appeared in 62 big-league games across parts of four seasons, slashing .170/.257/.244 with one home run.

Eddy Alvarez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now