Edgardo Henriquez News: Called up Monday

Henriquez was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Henriquez will join the major-league roster for the first time this season after posting a 5.89 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 18.1 innings in 18 appearances, including two starts, with Oklahoma City this season. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out five batters over 3.1 innings with Los Angeles in 2024. Lou Trivino was designated for assignment Monday, opening a spot for Henriquez in the Dodgers' bullpen.