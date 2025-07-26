Edmundo Sosa Injury: Pulled from game with back injury

Sosa was removed from Saturday's contest against the Yankees due to a back contusion, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Sosa and Brandon Marsh collided in the outfield on a popup in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Sosa was subsequently lifted after remaining down on the field for a few minutes. He was replaced at third base by Otto Kemp. Sosa is slated for further evaluation, which should give clarity about how much additional time -- if any -- he'll need to miss.