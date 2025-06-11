Eduardo Rodriguez News: Delivers quality start in win

Rodriguez (2-3) earned the win against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Rodriguez needed just 81 pitches to work into the seventh inning, earning his first win since April 27. The southpaw generated 14 swinging strikes and has allowed four earned runs over 11.1 innings since returning from the injured list Friday. He'll carry a 6.27 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 56 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next week.