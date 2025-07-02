Edwin Diaz News: Locks down four-out save

Diaz earned the save in a 7-3 win over the Brewers in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, striking out three across 1.1 perfect innings.

Diaz was called upon in the eighth inning after the Brewers got the tying run to the plate with two outs. He'd strike out Jake Bauers to retire the side before setting Milwaukee down in order in the ninth, securing his 16th save in 17 chances this year. Diaz has turned in eight straight scoreless appearances (7.2 innings), allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out 10 in that span. His ERA is down to 1.91 with a 0.91 WHIP and 49 strikeouts across 33 innings this season.