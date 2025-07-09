Edwin Diaz News: Nabs win Tuesday

Diaz (4-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Orioles, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The Mets closer kept the game knotted at 6-6 on 10 pitches (five strikes), with Huascar Brazoban getting the call in the 10th for the save. Diaz has returned to elite form in 2025, allowing just one earned run since April 23 and posting a 0.34 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB in 26.1 innings over that stretch, and on the season he's blown only one save with 18 successful conversions.