Edwin Diaz News: Picks up 18th save

Diaz earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Diaz picked up his second save in as many days while extending his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings -- he's allowed five hits while striking out 12 in that span. Diaz has converted 18 of 19 save chances this season while posting a sparkling 1.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 34 innings.