Edwin Diaz News: Secures two-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Diaz walked one and struck out one over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

It's just the fourth time all season Diaz has been asked to go more than one inning. He was fresh, as his last appearance was Tuesday. Diaz got the job done with 13 pitches in the eighth inning and a tidy nine-pitch ninth frame to secure his 19th save in 20 chances. He's added a stellar 1.66 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 55:13 K:BB through 38 innings this season.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
