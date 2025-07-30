Though Acuna appears to have avoided a rupture of his Achilles tendon, he's still likely to miss more than the minimum 10 days after Atlanta officially placed him on the injured list Wednesday. Atlanta recalled Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Gwinnett to provide another option in the outfield while Acuna is out, but given Kelenic's tepid production in the big leagues and minors this season, White should be first in line to fill in for the star right fielder. White has proven serviceable when given meaningful playing time with Atlanta this season; he'll head into Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City having maintained a .255\/.297\/.391 slash line to go with four home runs and seven stolen bases over 196 plate appearances.