Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: Cut loose by Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

The Rays released Jimenez on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jimenez has been in the Rays' minor-league system for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and he's slashed .278/.335/.397 in 167 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham. However, the veteran outfielder has been released and will hit the open market, where he should command some interest from teams willing to take a flier.

