Eloy Jimenez News: Cut loose by Rays

The Rays released Jimenez on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jimenez has been in the Rays' minor-league system for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and he's slashed .278/.335/.397 in 167 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham. However, the veteran outfielder has been released and will hit the open market, where he should command some interest from teams willing to take a flier.