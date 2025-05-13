Fantasy Baseball
Elvis Alvarado headshot

Elvis Alvarado News: Demoted to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The Athletics optioned Alvarado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Alvarado made two appearances during his four-day stint in the majors, giving up three earned runs and striking out four batters over 2.2 innings. He'll now head back to the minors in favor of Jason Alexander, who was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding move. However, if Alvarado continues to maintain a 3.45 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in Triple-A, he should remain a candidate to return to the big club later in the season.

