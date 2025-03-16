Fantasy Baseball
Elvis Alvarado

Elvis Alvarado News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 8:22am

The Athletics optioned Alvarado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in January, Alvarado was given the chance to compete for a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander fell short in his bid for a spot with the big club, but he should have a good chance of making his MLB debut later in 2025. He spent the 2024 season in the Miami organization and posted a 2.79 ERA and 71:38 K:BB over 48.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville.

