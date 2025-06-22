Emilio Pagan News: Earns save Sunday

Pagan tossed a perfect inning to convert a save against St. Louis on Sunday.

Pagan entered a 4-1 contest and retired the Cardinals' 3-4-5 batters in order to finish off the win. He struck out four batters in a blown save Saturday but was immediately thrown back into the ninth inning Sunday. Pagan has converted 18 of 21 save chances this season while registering a 3.27 ERA and a 42:11 K:BB.