Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Picks up third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pagan struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to collect his third save of the season in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Friday's outing was exactly what Pagan needed to bounce back from his last appearance Wednesday, which saw him give up a walk-off home run against the Giants. He sent Endy Rodriguez and Ke'Bryan Hayes down on strikes in five pitches each, and Jack Suwinski ended things quickly with a flyout on the first pitch he saw. Pagan is still the only reliever in the Reds' bullpen with multiple saves, though he may not get many more ninth-inning chances with Alexis Diaz (hamstring) approaching a return from the IL.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now