Emilio Pagan News: Picks up third save

Pagan struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to collect his third save of the season in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Friday's outing was exactly what Pagan needed to bounce back from his last appearance Wednesday, which saw him give up a walk-off home run against the Giants. He sent Endy Rodriguez and Ke'Bryan Hayes down on strikes in five pitches each, and Jack Suwinski ended things quickly with a flyout on the first pitch he saw. Pagan is still the only reliever in the Reds' bullpen with multiple saves, though he may not get many more ninth-inning chances with Alexis Diaz (hamstring) approaching a return from the IL.