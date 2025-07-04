Emilio Pagan News: Secures 19th save

Pagan earned the save in Friday's 9-6 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit without recording a walk or a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on just 16 pitches. It was the 34-year-old's first save since June 22, but he's now allowed only one earned run over his past 12 outings. On the season, he's 19-for-22 in save chances with a 2.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB across 37 innings.