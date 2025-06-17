Emilio Pagan News: Survives for 17th save

Pagan picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win against Minnesota, allowing two walks while striking out two batters during the ninth inning.

Pagan converted on a ninth consecutive save opportunity and extended his scoreless appearance streak to six outings. He hasn't allowed a hit during that stretch, but he has now surrendered four walks over three innings in his last three appearances. He's tied for the sixth most saves in baseball, now sitting at 17-for-19 in save chances this year.