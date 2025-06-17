Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Survives for 17th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 9:05pm

Pagan picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win against Minnesota, allowing two walks while striking out two batters during the ninth inning.

Pagan converted on a ninth consecutive save opportunity and extended his scoreless appearance streak to six outings. He hasn't allowed a hit during that stretch, but he has now surrendered four walks over three innings in his last three appearances. He's tied for the sixth most saves in baseball, now sitting at 17-for-19 in save chances this year.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now