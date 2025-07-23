Emmanuel Clase News: Nails down 23rd save

Clase picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, firing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Clase nailed down his 23rd save of the season, and it was his seventh straight scoreless outing. The star right-hander has done an excellent job of returning to form this year after posting a 7.84 ERA through April 20. Over his last 35.2 innings, Clase sports a 1.26 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB while converting 19 of his 21 save opportunities.