Emmanuel Clase News: Secures 22nd save

Clase gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Orioles.

The Cleveland closer breezed through the bottom of Baltimore's order on 13 pitches (nine strikes). Clase has been tagged for an earned run only once in his last 14 appearances, posting a 0.59 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 15.1 innings during that stretch while converting eight of nine save chances.