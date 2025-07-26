Emmet Sheehan News: Notches second win
Sheehan (2-1) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out five.
The 25-year-old righty bounced back nicely from a rough outing last Saturday against the Brewers, tossing 47 of 78 pitches for strikes as he completed five innings for the second time in five big-league outings this season. Sheehan has been an effective stop-gap for the Dodgers, posting a 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings, but he may be headed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City as Blake Snell (shoulder) will likely need only one more rehab start before rejoining the rotation.
