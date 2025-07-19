Emmet Sheehan News: Returning to starting role Saturday

Sheehan is slated to start Saturday's game against the Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After tossing 4.1 innings in bulk relief behind starter Shohei Ohtani in his most recent appearance July 12, Sheehan will pick up his third start of the season with the Dodgers for his first outing of the second half. Over his three big-league appearances to date, Sheehan has maintained a tidy 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings, but he could nonetheless find himself at risk of losing his spot in the rotation once Blake Snell (shoulder) likely returns from the 60-day injured list in late July or early August.