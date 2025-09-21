Sheehan had another excellent outing, going at least seven frames for the third time in his last five appearances. He's given up just four runs over 31.1 innings with a 42:7 K:BB in that span, but he wasn't able to get a win after Blake Treinen had a poor performance in the eighth inning. Sheehan lowered his ERA to 2.86 with a 0.97 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 72.1 innings across 14 outings (11 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected for one more start in the regular season, which would be in Seattle.