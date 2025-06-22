Enrique Bradfield Injury: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

Bradfield went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI on Sunday in Double-A Chesapeake's 12-4 win over Erie before he was removed in the top of the eighth inning due to right hamstring tightness, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bradfield previously spent more than five weeks on Chesapeake's 7-day injured list earlier this season due to a left hamstring strain, but it's an injury to his other leg that resulted in his early exit Sunday. The Orioles are viewing Bradfield as day-to-day until he undergoes further testing, but the 23-year-old outfielder looks like he could be in danger of another IL stint. Bradfield is slashing .240/.378/.356 with one home run and 13 stolen bases in 33 games for Chesapeake this season.